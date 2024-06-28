Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,383 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $140.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

