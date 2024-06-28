BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Senior Officer Marc-André Lefebvre Acquires 6,370 Shares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marc-André Lefebvre purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,083.34.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.16 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.15 to C$3.05 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

