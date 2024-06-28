Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,045.32 ($38.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,033.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,095.65. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($34.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,979.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunzl

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.