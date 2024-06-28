Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 898.20 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 899.80 ($11.41). 4,739,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,772,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961.80 ($12.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,243.24%.

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

