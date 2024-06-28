Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 83,769,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 10,374,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.25.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

