Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $141.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.72). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 551,501 shares.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £891.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81.

Insider Transactions at Cairn Homes

In other news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($257,219.51). Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

