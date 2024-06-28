Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $60.50

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $59.00 to $60.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

