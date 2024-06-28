Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

