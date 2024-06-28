Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$190.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$184.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.07. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.