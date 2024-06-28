CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 9.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 206,221,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 110,453,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.28.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

