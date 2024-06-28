Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.57

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$135.57 and last traded at C$133.99, with a volume of 22156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.77.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $1,258,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

