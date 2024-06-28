Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CELH opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.