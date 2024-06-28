Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in June

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Shares of CAMLF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.
About Central Asia Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.