Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Centrica Stock Down 0.7 %
Centrica Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
