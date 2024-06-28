Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.79

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 175.79 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 173.30 ($2.20). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.25), with a volume of 408,393 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Up 1.8 %

About Ceres Power

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of £342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.29 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.