Chardan Capital Boosts Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $55.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 189.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,798,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

