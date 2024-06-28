China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
CHNR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
