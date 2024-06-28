Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 400,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 357,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$467.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

