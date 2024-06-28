Cibc World Mkts Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Strong Sell

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.26 million during the quarter.

