Cibc World Mkts Upgrades BlackBerry (TSE:BB) to Strong-Buy

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BlackBerry Stock Up 10.5 %

TSE BB opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

