CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CINT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

