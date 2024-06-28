Citigroup Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CCL stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

