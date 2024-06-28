Citigroup Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $25.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,619. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

