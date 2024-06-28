City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $431.00

Shares of City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 421.74 ($5.35), with a volume of 218932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419.50 ($5.32).

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 419.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 406.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 1.3%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

