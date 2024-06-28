Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.05% of Civeo worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Civeo by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Civeo by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civeo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Further Reading

