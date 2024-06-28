Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $266.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

