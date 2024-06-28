Comparing Bitcoin Depot (BTM) & Its Rivals

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 441 1642 2508 81 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 183.15%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.38% -132.38% -20.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.97 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $3.05 billion $385.86 million 2.30

Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, indicating that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot rivals beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

