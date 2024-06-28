Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.35

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $9.25. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 600 shares.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.28 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

