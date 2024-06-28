ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

