ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
About ConvaTec Group
