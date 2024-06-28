Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 3,335,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,754,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.