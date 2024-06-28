Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Todd M. Duchene Sells 7,321 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on CORZ

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.