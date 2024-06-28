Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Todd M. Duchene Sells 7,321 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
