Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Raised by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.67 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.