CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.92 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 97.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

