CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

