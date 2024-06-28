Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 1,846 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $715,135.95.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $320,797.95.

Datadog Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $128.45 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.41, a P/E/G ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

