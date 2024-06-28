Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $715,135.95 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,160.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $320,797.95.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

