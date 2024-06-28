Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.