Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNN. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,013,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Denison Mines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,533,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

