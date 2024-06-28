Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DML. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,986.78% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

