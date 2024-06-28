Desjardins Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$64.82 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

