Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.