Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 30750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
