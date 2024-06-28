DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

