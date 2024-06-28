DGS Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

