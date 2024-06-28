DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 466,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $46.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

