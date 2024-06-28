DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

