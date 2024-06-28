DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $159.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

