DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $668,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $391.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

