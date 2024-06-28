Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.