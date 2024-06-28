Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Position Increased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $175,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

